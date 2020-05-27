Miley Cyrus shaved the head of his beloved Cody Simpson !

Cody Simpson follows the trend and decide to shave once more to the skull ! Miley Cyrus is rapping then a hairdresser and take care of it.

Closer than ever, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson share everything together. On Instagram, the singer unveils their small time hairstyle. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

On stage as on the web, Miley Cyrus meets a crazy success. It’s simple, everyone loves it.

His fans will then follow his adventures in mass on social networks. And for once, there are things to do !

A default can occur in public, the interpreter of When I Look At You then responds to this on Instagram.

In fact, she has not less than 109 million subscribers on the platform. It is what it is ! It must be said that she is very active.

Between the shootings, photos, extracts, clips and lives, consumers have no time to get bored.

Besides, they love it also moments with her loverthat Miley Cyrus share on the social network.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are displayed in full session hair !

Miley Cyrus and her sweetheart live on a small cloud. Happier than everthey share everything together.

Moreover, the couple did not hesitate to show her happiness through the social networks. The fans are crazy about their times at 2.

There is little, the interpreter of Don’t Call Me Angel has once more unveiled a photo alongside Cody Simpson.

In his story Instagram, we see, therefore, him shave the skull using a lawn mower. Users validate the cliché of Miley Cyrus unanimously !

The singer australian seems to have again fallen for the ball to zero. But it is far from the only one !

In this period of crisis, many people have tried to do the same. Hidden in the house, nobody can judge you !

It must be confessed that this new hairstyle suits him rather well.

