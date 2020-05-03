Miley Cyrus : she likes it also to the square

Miley Cyrus starts the year 2020 in beauty ! Among his good resolutions : change of hair style, and opt for the square.

We must admit, Miley Cyrus we actually see all the colors side hairstyles ! The singer originally from Tennessee and 27-year-old is increased by multiple steps : long hair, sweeping blond, blond fleece, colored hair, cut, hairstyle, fringe… A side undecided which can also be found in his temperament and in his many escapades !

For begin the year 2020 in beauty, Miley Cyrus did not hesitate to radically change hair cut. And it is in a post to Instagram, dated 6 January last that we had been able to observe it with a legend which speaks volumes : “New hair. New Year. NEW MUSIC “.

If it is not yet known what will be the change in music, nor the content of his next album, we can already realize the change hair-Miley Cyrus ! The singer has chosen toopt for a square arriving just above the shoulders, slightly tapered, and always with the fringe right that characterizes it. Side color, it is not madness, remaining true to its blond, but this time, the roots of brown are much more apparentfor a side rock or even grungethat may already give some clues on his musical style to 2020.

Decidedly in 2020the square will be cut ultra tendency to adopt …

