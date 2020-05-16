Miley Cyrus sings “The Climb” for a great event !

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to all the students graduating this year with a song. She sings The Climb for the first time in two years.

This year has been special. Then, Miley Cyrus, applaud students during the ceremony #Graduation2020. For that, she sang ” The Climb “, a song she had not sung for two years.

Before you start to sing, it passes an important message. ” Hi to all the graduates. I am honored to celebrate this special event for all those who end up in college or high school. But above all that you have done. “

She passes a strong message to students. ” Saw that I thought of you, the promotion 2020, and how much you inspire me, I knew that I wanted to share this song with you. Keep the faith, keep you moving, to get to the top. Here Is ” The Climb “

What follows is a song, moving of Miley Cyrus that everyone appreciates. Then on Instagram and Facebook, the fans are at the bottom and would like to thank the singer of the surprise. In fact, she had more sung since 2018.

The beautiful gift of Miley Cyrus

It is a song that she therefore reserve it for special occasions. Miley Cyrus does not sing” The Climb “all the days. The last time it was in 2018 during” March for our Lives “in Washington, dc. And the time before to make so pay tribute to the victims of the massacre of Las Vegas.

In short, a beautiful ceremony which replaces those which were to take place. In fact, on all the territories, the students have had to say goodbye to their famous graduation and ball the end of the year. Due to the coronavirus, the students are not able to.

Then to make them happy, this ceremony is the virtual set up on the networks. In addition to Miley Cyrus, other stars as Selena Gomez write messages to the students. The singer is very moving.

” I want to tell you it is normal not to know what you want to do for the rest of your life. It is a day to find your direction and your passion. Do not be frustrated by errors and changes of directions that we arrive at all. “

Tags : miley cirus – Miley Cirus song – Miley Cirus sings – Miley Cirus coronavirus – Miley Cirus event – Miley Cirus Instagram – Miley Cirus the climb