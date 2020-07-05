Miley Cyrus sober for six months, Cody Simpson supports – Actu Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is sober. Several months ago, the american singer has suffered a vocal cord surgery, after an infection of the tonsils. During his convalescence, the artist has had to review its daily life, and therefore the change of some habits of food. The interpreter of “the Mother and the Daughter”, has decided to leave the alcohol.

And since then, Miley Cyrus is feeling better. In an interview with Variety, has relied on this change: “I’m sober for the last six months. At the beginning, it was only because of my vocal cord surgery […] I love to get up and be at 100%. I don’t want to wake up and be in a bad mood. I want to wake up and feel ready”.