Miley Cyrus sober for the last six months : how does Cody Simpson helps to maintain a good lifestyle ?

For many years, Miley Cyrus has consumed drugs and alcohol in excess. If the singer of 27 years was revealed recently to be sober for six months, it seems that his partner, Cody Simpson, the use of a lot to get the best…
Cody Simpson, would be the man who had to be Miley Cyrus ? Revealed to the public in general at the age of 14 years on the Disney Channel, playing in the hit series Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus has shown in the arms of many of the boys. After leaving with Tyler Posey, Nick Jonas or Justin Gaston, the singer of 27 years had fallen in love with the comedian australian Liam Hemsworth. Unfortunately, after eight months of marriage and almost ten years of relationship, the couple split in August 2019. While Miley Cyrus is quickly displayed on the arm of the other star australian singer Cody Simpson, many fans accused him of using it to make jealous to her ex-husband. However, the couple is stronger than ever, and when the young woman speaks little of his private life, it seems that Cody Simpson helps a lot to maintain a good lifestyle.
In a relationship of nine months, the singer would have a good influence on the older sister of Noah Cyrus. While Miley Cyrus revealed that there was little The Big Ticket she was sober for six months, a source at the site The people has been said that Cody Simpson so much to help his girlfriend to get better : “She is very happy to go out with Cody. He is very attached to have a healthy life and supports you in your search for sobriety. They are a super couple.“According to this source, it seems that the singer loves her new way of life : “It has acquired a very different state of mind. She realized that she liked to be sober. She felt more productive and more focused and mature. She thinks a lot in the future. We would like a family at a given time, and plans to stay sober.“
Miley Cyrus has adopted a more healthy lifestyle
Originally from Australia, Cody Simpson loves to surf and has adopted a healthy lifestyle through workouts, the sport and a healthy diet. If Miley Cyrus lived a life opposite of her partner, she confided to Variety last month, that the fact of not consuming alcohol, was not of someone less fun : “It is really hard, because when it comes to the young, there is a stigma of ‘You’re not funny,” But, honey, you can call me many things, but I know that I am fun. What I like is wake me up to 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up with a feeling of not being in my dish. I want to wake up and be ready.“
