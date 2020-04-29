Miley Cyrus : soon back on the screens with the series “Hannah Montana” ? – Voltage

Last October, while she was in the middle of recording his new album, Miley Cyrus was hospitalized in emergency for a tonsillitis. During this first hospitalization, the medical profession had discovered that the singer had a health problem (not specified, nldr) which seems to date from a few years ago and that she was completely unaware of. Constraint to be operated, the star thus had, in emergency, stop the recording sessions of his new album and rest at least until the beginning of 2020. Today, the interpreter of Wrecking Ball is much better, and even gave some news on Instagram. “No no no no, no more squats on the wall for rehabilitation exercises voice !”, she explained to her fans, informing them, therefore, by the same occasion that his vocal cords were finally well.

The return of Hannah Montana ?

And who said healing, said new project ! While the series was done in part to know, Hannah Montanaended , it could be that Disney decided to make a prequel of the program. In fact, Billie Ray Cyrus, father of the american star and himself a country singer and actor, told the magazine Hollywood Life the american firm is working on plans for a new project linked to the order paper. “They talked about doing a prequel, about me, I have to go back to live !“, has delighted the father of the star, at the age of 58 years. “This would mean that I could have again my cut mullet !”, he joked, adding : “I think there’s a whole story to tell about how Miley became Hannah Montana”.

For the time being, Miley Cyrus has nothing formalized. Still, some fans remain skeptical. Indeed, the star today 27 years ago, as the young Hannah Montana became a star at 14 years old. Could she interpret the role of a young girl in a story that would take place before season 1 ? Case to follow…