Miley Cyrus speaks after her break up with Kaitlynn Carter – Actu Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has posted a long message on his account Instagram, Sunday, September 29, 2019. More than a month after her separation with her husband, Liam Hemsworth, and a few days after her break up with Kaitlynn Carter, his girlfriend of long dates, become his girlfriend for several weeks, the singer of 26 years has shared his thoughts with its subscribers.

Lying on his bed, eyes closed and surrounded by his two dogs, the interpreter of “Mother’s Daughter” posted a story on Instagram: “Good Sunday from me and my two dogs, stinker”. And then the star adds: “Wake up surrounded by animals is my best way to start the morning. I was immediately reminded of love without conditions”. Miley then spoke about his thoughts about love and loyalty: “The best part of the animal and they don’t care about the details, they live according to the golden rule. To love and to be loved. Nothing between it. No questions relating to wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex…They love back 100 times… All they ask in return is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness”. She concluded this message with: “(it reminds me of someone)”.