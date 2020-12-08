MILEY CYRUS SPOKE ABOUT HANNAH MONTANA: “IT’S NOT A CHARACTER, IT’S ME”

Miley Cyrus took a step back in time talking about Hannah Montana.

The singer was 13 when she landed the lead role in the series that made her famous around the world. When the show ended in 2011, she sought her place in the world beyond Hannah Montana. Which led to several transformations and which, as she explained in an interview on Rolling Stones USA, was not easy.

” I had to evolve because Hannah was a huge, extraordinary thing, bigger than me. I felt like I wasn’t going to have the same amount of success as Hannah Montana, ” he said.

In hindsight, he saw how the series inspired a new generation of artists and made queer youth feel more accepted: ” It was with it that Lil Nas X learned who my father is. He grew up watching Hannah Montana and said to himself: “I want to do a song with Robby Ray.” This is literally what happened: Being the idol of a young queer guy who can become Lil Nas X and create a new identity for himself, inspired by watching me grow up. Or I hear artists like Troye Sivan say that he felt more comfortable with his sexuality when I released My Heart Beats for Love. “

She then explained how the boundary between her and the character was almost non-existent: ” When my peers have these experiences and they accept themselves for something I showed them when they were kids, that’s where I say to myself: ‘Man, I’m Hannah Montana. “Really, Hannah Montana wasn’t a character. She wasn’t what the show was about. She was about a normal girl with a wig on. Everything was already inside me. The concept of the show, it’s me. I had to come to terms with it.” with this and not be the third person in the speech “.

Now she is no longer afraid that ” the past will eclipse the present “: ” I feel like too grown up for that fear. I’m so into what I’m doing and who I am. All I’ve ever wanted is to be respected as an artist and be proud of what I do. I think it comes with dedication, diligence and really putting effort into it. “