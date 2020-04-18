Miley Cyrus subtly taclée by Chris Hemsworth after her divorce with Liam ? The phrase that makes talking to

You didn’t know perhaps, but when Liam Hemsworth was in a relationship with Miley Cyrus, he was constantly stressed out. Not because of the behavior of the singer but because of their exposure to the media. As we know, the australian actor has always preferred to remain behind the star-system. The social gatherings were never his thing, and he holds in his heart to protect his private life. However, her divorce with the interpreter of “Wrecking Ball” after 10 years of a tempestuous relationship has been more publicized than ever. A painful separation which the actor has gently delivered. And, according to the statements of his brother Chris Hemsworthit would be much better.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

In an interview with the site News.com.the for visio, Chris Hemsworth, who fought often with Liam when he was a child, told about the new life of his brother, in taclant Miley Cyrus in the passage : “He is training, he is fit, and he is back in Australia to do his business. It is the way of life in the australian, I imagine. It was out of Malibu.” A sentence that has not failed to make a chat. The internet users are convinced that this is a dig against the singer. The reason for this ? It is in this city that the couple lived. In addition, the artist has written a song of the same name which evoked their love story. The interpreter of Thor he then heard that his brother was happier without his ex-girlfriend ? The doubt is allowed.