Miley Cyrus talks about criticism received from Cher

The singer remembers when Cher “chased her on Twitter,” and makes fun of it.

Miley Cyrus may have thousands of fans everywhere, but the singer also has her share of controversies under her belt.

And for that reason, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker isn’t the most beloved celebrity in the world, as many have been quite hostile to her, including big names like Cher.

Speaking about Cher and how she copes with criticism coming from the pop icon, the former Disney star was candid during a chat with SiriusXM’s Christmas Livestream.

“The number of people who have talked shit about my records or what I’m doing, you know, I made Cher chase me on Twitter, but that’s when I thought I really pulled it off. Oh, Cher gets mad about what I’m doing. ‘

“She was mad that I would stick my tongue out all the time and everything. And I was like, ‘I pissed Cher off, I really did it,’ “Miley said.