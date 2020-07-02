Miley Cyrus talks about her addiction: “I’m sober for six months,” – Actu Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus continues. The singer has often had ups and downs in his career and in his personal life. In recent times, seems to go much better, and their new way of life is for something. Several months ago, the artist has undergone an operation on his vocal cords, as a result of an infection of the tonsils.

After this event, the recovery was long for Miley Cyrus. Had to change their way of living, and this journal. From this period, the interpreter of “Malibu” decided to make a decision, leave the alcohol. In an interview with Variety, he has confident about this choice: “I’m sober for the last six months. At the beginning, it was only because of my operation of the string of the voice”, “she explains.

Miley Cyrus feels much better in your body

Miley Cyrus continues: “There has been a lot of stories of the family, about the problems of addiction and mental health. And I went in there and I asked myself: ‘Why am I as I am?’. By understanding the past, we can understand much better the present and the future.”

Miley Cyrus continues. And from the beginning of her sobriety, the young woman feels better: “It is very difficult, especially when you’re young, there is a stigma that says: ‘you’re not funny’. And I want to say ‘Darling, you can call me as you want, but I know that I am fun’. And I love to get up and be at 100%. I don’t want to wake up and be in a bad mood. I want to wake up and feel that you are ready!”says the girlfriend of Cody Simpson.