Miley Cyrus tease the release of a new title – Actu Miley Cyrus

By
Kim Lee
-
0
19


For this new year, Miley Cyrus is about to offer a nice surprise to his fans with a new musical project. The interpreter of “Mother’s Daughter” tease regularly the output of an opus unpublished.

For the moment, the famous singer has already shared a first part titled “She Is Coming”. The other two parties should soon see the light of day : “She Is Everything” and “She Is Here”.

Very active on social networks, the ex-girlfriend of Liam Hemsworth regularly shares pictures and videos of his recording sessions for the development of this project. She has recently published a photo of her with her dog and then a photo of the decoration in the studio. Miley Cyrus has also identified three other artists, Andrew Watts, composer and musician, Ryan Tedder of the group OneRepublic, but also Ali Tamposi.

