Miley Cyrus, too “lean” ? His fans worried

On Instagram, Miley Cyrus has worried fans after posting a photo of her where she appears emaciated.

Since the announcement of his divorce with Liam Hemsworth in August, Miley Cyrus seems to have lost a bit of weight. Enough for his fans alarmed on the social networks. While the singer of 26 years is currently benefiting from a stay in Utah, she has taken advantage of this break to post a few photos on his page Instagram. On a photo, originally posted Wednesday, 25 September 2019, the interpreter of “Slide Away” is seen with a silhouette emaciated.

However, it should be recalled that Miley Cyrus has always been tiny. According to his entourage, who entrusted himself Wednesday “People“the american star is even in excellent physical and mental shape after his two failures in love. After her break up with Liam Hemsworth, she had become inseparable from the star of reality tv Kaitlynn Carter. The two women have, however, decided to break up after several weeks of relationship.

“ Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship “

“She is happy being single. Miley broke up with Liam to focus on her own. His history with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise. But Miley has invested in his relationship with Liam for so long. She had the impression that his relationship with Kaitlynn was almost in this direction also. Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship. She and Kaitlynn spent all their days together, and this wasn’t what Miley wanted to continue to do so. She wants to focus on her career. This was not an easy decision, but it is what she wants”, a-t-you said “People”.

