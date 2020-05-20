Miley Cyrus transforms her hair into a ball goblin with the help of mom

Miley Cyrus made its debut with a new look!

The singer of “Mother’s Daughter” showed her new haircut on Instagram Story on Tuesday night, rocking what appears to be a cut pixie with a little edge mullet. To help Miley with her new “do”, celebrity hair stylist Sally Hershberger spoke of the mother of the former Disney Tish Cyrusthrough the process.

“I have well-formed Tish !;) @tishcyrus @mileycyrus #virtualhaircut lol,” wrote Sally on Instagram next to a photo of the locks shorter to Cyrus.

The hair cut virtual, as we can see in a video on Vogue, has been carried out via FaceTime, the hairdresser leading to Tish as she turned the hair of her daughter at home.

There are only a few months ago, Miley began her hairstyle “mullet modern”, what Sally has also helped her to achieve.

“Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something nervous,” said Sally at E! News exclusively of the hair moment. “We went in with a mullet modern it can be elegant, but also wavy and messy.”