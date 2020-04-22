Miley Cyrus turned the head of its subscribers with the new video released last night !

If there was one who never misses a chance to appear on Instagram, it is Miley Cyrus, especially since she divorced from Liam Hemsworth.

The days follow and do not look for the singer, who seems determined to always get noticed, even during this period of confinement. Never in lack of ideas to offer clichés in all genres to its subscribers, the last is yet to prove his distinctive style, on the occasion of the Easter weekend.

Miley Cyrus sexy Easter bunny

There is one who definitely knew how to have fun this weekend. While the pretty blonde we are often accustomed to a style that is alluring, that one would have thought that in this weekend of Easter, which is all the same remember that a religious festival, the singer would abstain from all outfits provocative. Of course, it would be wrong to know about Miley Cyrus, who is never there where one expects it, especially when it comes to being politically incorrect.

Become a queen of provocation in addition to-Atlantic, the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus took the poses in a disguise more than suggestive, for the delight of its subscribers, as evidenced by the 3 million “likes” obtained in a few hours. In rabbits, sexy gets spanked by a huge rabbit, Miley Cyrus seems very pleased with the photoshoot.

If this series of shots was certainly a success with its fans, the unforgettable singer of Wrecking Ball has always known how to put on stage in situations that are improbable, as for his famous clip where she waddles on a wrecking ball. A rather unusual style that does not detract from least the talent of the young woman.

Singer Miley Cyrus attends as she can in containment

Not content to be displayed in the rabbit of Easter, Miley Cyrus has continued to entertain his fans through his story on Instagram. While the latter is confined to her home with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, it would appear that the latter now the subject experiences loose of his companion.

The pretty blonde did not hesitate to dress up her boyfriend in a woman.

For a result even more realistic, it has the same makeup au.de make him unrecognizable.

Be careful, however, since the gesture of the pop star was not trivial, and that a message is hidden behind these different shots. Contrary to appearances, he was not a champion of the people, LGBTQ+, as it has often done in the past, but to denounce the dangers of toxicity in male. In fact, among the many causes for which it fights Miley Cyrus, the right of women is without a doubt at the top of her list. If the message appears to be justified, especially in this period where the statistics of domestic violence have never been as high, it was more difficult to understand the relationship with the cross-dressing of her boyfriend. An artistic vision that is beyond us, without a doubt, but after all, the essential is not to have transmitted what she had to say ?