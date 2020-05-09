Miley Cyrus unveils a snippet of “She is Here,” in a retrospective video – Actu Miley Cyrus

Just like Justin Bieber, who has pursued the promotion of his new album and a new hit “Yummy” during the evening of the New Year, Miley Cyrus has also benefited from the end of this decade to continue to teaser “She is Here”, his next opus.

On his account Instagram, the interpreter of “Mother’s Daughter” has unveiled a video of nine minutes in which she recounts her career, but also a few snippets of her private life and notably to the sides of Liam Hemsworth. Consecutive images of its concerts, its commitments or its positions.

A video likée more than 5 million times. The mother of the singer, Tish Cyrus, has also commented on the publication. And the excitement was alive and well at the appointment! “I can’t believe what I just saw, she wrote. I just looked at the last ten years of my life. I’m so proud of you Miley Cyrus. I am eager to know what that reserve 2020 and what it has in stock for us. I’m ready.”