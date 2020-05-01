Miley Cyrus unveils its Dolly Parton’s Challenge mode Hannah Montana !

Miley Cyrus has also tried it at Dolly Parton’s Challenge. The star took on the challenge of a rather original ! Check out his montage !

Miley Cyrus does not lack humour ! The star has decided use Hannah Montana to her Dolly Parton’s Challenge. And the result is hilarious ! We’ll let you discover…

This is the phenomenon of the moment ! The Dolly Parton’s Challenge invades the canvas for the past several days. The stars are so many to the challenge. And we can see many montages on the web. However, some celebrities stand out from the pack and share photos hilarious. This is the case of Miley Cyrus ! The singer has delivered an original version the famous challenge.

In fact, the young woman used her character ofHannah Montana. We can then discover in the skin of his character. Miley Cyrus unveils and 4 shots from the series Disney. What to do pleasure to his first fans. The star adds in the caption : “Hannah Montana accepts the challenge “. And his idea was then unanimous on the web. Amazing !

Miley Cyrus the buzz is all about with its Dolly Parton’s Challenge !

Internet users are more1 million to like the editing. And these last do not hesitate to compliment Miley Cyrus. “it’s been a while haha “, “Queen Hannah is back “, “I love it ! “,” You’re the best “, “Best editing “ can we thus read in the comments. No doubt : Miley has risen to the challenge hands down. At MCE, we are fans !

Miley Cyrus has also spoiled its followers with a different version of the challenge. In fact, the star has made un second montage a lot more trash. We can discover in poses ultra sexy ! This newer version was still unanimous on the canvas ! The star knows how to make the buzz on Instagram ! Between Miley and Hannahthe young woman loves play with his appearance ! And the singer proves its originality ! Will you make a third version? Case to follow !

