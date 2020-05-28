Miley Cyrus upset by the death of George Floyd !

In the story of his account Instagram, Miley Cyrus pays tribute to George Floyd, who died choked by four policemen on Monday, may 25.

Very shocked by the death of George Floyd, a black american killed by white police officers, Miley Cyrus pays tribute to him and demands justice in his Instastory. MCE explains to you all !

How sad ! On the list of hate crimes in the United States, the name “George Floyd” just add. In fact, the black man dies suffocated by four white police officers this Monday, may 25,…

And for proof, a video is circulating on the web. While the police officers electroplate the individual of forty years on the ground, a bandwidth is filming the scene.

Thus, we see George Floyd perish under the eye of the camera. And this despite his many complaints ! “I cannot breathe, I suffocate, stop “, their application there before you die suffocate.

Outraged by the attitude of the police, the witness broadcasts the images on the social networks. The reason for this ? She is seeking justice for this man !

Then, the video takes a very quickly momentum. Elsewhere, Miley Cyrus falls on this scene horrifying turn ! And it can not remain indifferent !

Miley Cyrus calls for justice to turn

Very soon, the mayor of the city of Minneapolis, Jacob Freytakes the word on Twitter. ” The four police officers from Minneapolis involved in the death of George Floyd have been returned. “

Also, it states” that‘êbe Black in the United States should not be a death sentence.” And it understands, therefore the anger of the population.

However, this is not enough for Miley Cyrus ! Indeed, the singer refuses to just a simple reference then they killed a man.

As well, Miley Cyrus shares a drawing of the effigy of George Floyd in his story on Instagram. And of course, it highlights thatit requires “justice for George “.

So, Miley Cyrus is not known if its publication could change things. In any case, it wanted to express his deepest thoughts !

