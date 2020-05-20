Miley Cyrus wants you to know something about his sexuality

The singer star has made a small ad, just to add the ” dot the i “.

Miley Cyrus has something to say loud and clear to women. The singer and actress who had made his coming-out pansexuel in October 2016 with our colleagues from Variety is married to the (very sexy) Liam Hemsworth since December 2018. She confided frankly about his relationship with the actor in an interview given to the magazine It. And the least we can say is that the revelations are crisp.

“I’m in a heterosexual relationship, but I’m still very attracted sexually by women “, she launched.

“Not in the role stereotype of the wife “

The singer of 26 years said not to go in the boxes. “I think it is very confusing to people that I am married. But my relationship is unique (…) it is so complex, modern and new (…). I mean, is it that people really think I am at home dressed in a fucking apron to do the cooking ? ” It is a long-time advocate of the rights of LGBT+.

The two lovebirds met on the set of “The Last Song” in 2009 before breaking up in 2013. But as life would have it, they are reconciled in 2015. A story that rolls.

