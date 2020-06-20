Miley Cyrus was tired of being Hannah Montana !

Ten years ago, Miley Cyrus was ending its contract with Disnet for Hannah Montana. And she was excited to be able to break up with him !

Already ten years ! Ten years ago, the singer Miley Cyrus took off after her long contract with Disney as Hannah Montana. For the occasion of the anniversary of his first album ” Can’t be Tamed “ she answers questions from her fans on Twitter.

One is reminded of their first concert without being Hannah Montana. It was in London in 2010. The young woman appeared in a dress very naked. A moment she described as unforgettable.

It is recalled that during their contract with Disney, Miley Cyrus couldn’t do what she wanted. It must have been a good image to embody the best character.

It is admitted, then, on this night in London on Twitter. ” I wore a dress that I knew would affect the entire world. But it is from this time that I began to spread my wings and feel free. “

Miley Cyrus, the first without Hannah Montana

But this reaction of Miley Cyrus, who also makes notes. ” The people were very on edge after this performance. I was told that I was going to lose a lot of fans, and that my career was going to be fucked up if I acted like that.”

She goes on to explain on Twitter. ” I would not have been able to ever Hannah Montana. They knew it. But they don’t want that I’m going to make a mistake that could not be repaired. But I’ve been lucky to have the fans of the series and who have followed me through my evolution“.

Little by little the character of Miley Cyrus then said. It is known now as free as the air. Hannah Montana has grown much since its beginning. But your fans are always waiting for you to follow their adventures.

A fidelity that continues through the years. In spite of changing their behavior in the beginning of his career. Miley Cyrus is not ready to stop.

Tags : Hannah Montana – Miley Cyrus – Miley Cyrus 2020 – Miley Cyrus news – Miley Cyrus movie Miley Cyrus Hannah Montana – Miley Cyrus series