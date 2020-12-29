CELEBRITIES

MILEY CYRUS WHO HAS A SOFT SPOT FOR HARRY STYLES IS ONE OF US

Posted on

There’s also Miley Cyrus among the diehard Harry Styles admirers!

The singer participated in a radio show on Heart FM, where she was subjected to the play “Would You Prefer”. Among other questions, she was asked if she would rather kiss Justin Bieber or Harry Styles.

Miley pointed out that she and Justin are like relatives and so she said: ” Harry. I‘ve known Justin Bieber for too long, he’s like family. Harry Styles is very handsome .”

The 27-year-old explained that she is very ” taken ” by the look of the British singer with fishnet stockings (the reference is to the cover on Beauty Papers last March, which you can see below).

” We have similar tastes, ” she continued, as she often wears fishnets too. And, jokingly, she added: ” Sharing the closet, sharing life together. It makes perfect sense .”

The radio host then proposed to combine the two but Miley Cyrus already has far too many people who would like to find love for her: ” Everyone wants to be a Cupid for me lately! ” She replied.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.7K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.7K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.2K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.4K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top