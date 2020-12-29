MILEY CYRUS WHO HAS A SOFT SPOT FOR HARRY STYLES IS ONE OF US

There’s also Miley Cyrus among the diehard Harry Styles admirers!

The singer participated in a radio show on Heart FM, where she was subjected to the play “Would You Prefer”. Among other questions, she was asked if she would rather kiss Justin Bieber or Harry Styles.

Miley pointed out that she and Justin are like relatives and so she said: ” Harry. I‘ve known Justin Bieber for too long, he’s like family. Harry Styles is very handsome .”

The 27-year-old explained that she is very ” taken ” by the look of the British singer with fishnet stockings (the reference is to the cover on Beauty Papers last March, which you can see below).

” We have similar tastes, ” she continued, as she often wears fishnets too. And, jokingly, she added: ” Sharing the closet, sharing life together. It makes perfect sense .”

The radio host then proposed to combine the two but Miley Cyrus already has far too many people who would like to find love for her: ” Everyone wants to be a Cupid for me lately! ” She replied.