Miley Cyrus : who were the men and the women in his life ? (Photos)

It is the birthday of Miley Cyrus on Saturday, November 23, the singer was 27 years. The opportunity to return to the men and women who have marked his life.

Miley Cyrus is 27 years old this Saturday November 23 ! The singer will celebrate certainly her birthday with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, who is none other than the other boyfriend of Gigi Hadid. The couple has shown his love on stage and on social networks, especially for Halloween : dressed as Billy Idol and Perri Listerthey sang in play-back the title White Weddingreleased in 1982, kissing, Miley Cyrus seductive in front of the camera.

Love found, therefore, after a few weeks to say the least, tumultuous in the sentimental life of the star. On 11 August, the singer and Liam Hemsworth announced their divorce, after 8 months of marriage and over 10 years of common life. Their separation, due to “differences irreconcilable“left their fans in shock. Shortly after, while the actor was the more evil, the interpreter of Party in the USA appears alongside Kaitlynn Carter on vacation, on a boat, kissing tenderly. A relationship that will not last, because shortly after, she started with Cody Simpson.

A sacred table hunting

During its 10 years of love with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus has lived a relationship that she even qualified “atypical”. “I don’t think you can understand it. People imagine that I’m at home with a bloody apron in the process of preparing to eat ? I’m in a relationship, straight, but I’m still very attracted to women. (…) I do correspond not to the stereotypes of the married woman. I don’t even like this word“explained it this year in the pages of the magazine It.

The press lent him many relationships, with men and women :

actor Tyler Posey in 2000, Nick Jonas between 2006 and 2007, Justin Gaston in 2008 and 2009, Patrick Schwarzenegger in 2014 and 2015, and then Stella Maxwell that same year. A real heartbreaker, so.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news