Miley Cyrus : who were the men and the women in his life ? (Photos)

It is the birthday of Miley Cyrus on Saturday, November 23, the singer was 27 years. The opportunity to return to the men and women who have marked his life.
Miley Cyrus is 27 years old this Saturday November 23 ! The singer will celebrate certainly her birthday with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, who is none other than the other boyfriend of Gigi Hadid. The couple has shown his love on stage and on social networks, especially for Halloween : dressed as Billy Idol and Perri Listerthey sang in play-back the title White Weddingreleased in 1982, kissing, Miley Cyrus seductive in front of the camera.
Love found, therefore, after a few weeks to say the least, tumultuous in the sentimental life of the star. On 11 August, the singer and Liam Hemsworth announced their divorce, after 8 months of marriage and over 10 years of common life. Their separation, due to “differences irreconcilable“left their fans in shock. Shortly after, while the actor was the more evil, the interpreter of Party in the USA appears alongside Kaitlynn Carter on vacation, on a boat, kissing tenderly. A relationship that will not last, because shortly after, she started with Cody Simpson.
A sacred table hunting
During its 10 years of love with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus has lived a relationship that she even qualified “atypical”. “I don’t think you can understand it. People imagine that I’m at home with a bloody apron in the process of preparing to eat ? I’m in a relationship, straight, but I’m still very attracted to women. (…) I do correspond not to the stereotypes of the married woman. I don’t even like this word“explained it this year in the pages of the magazine It.
The press lent him many relationships, with men and women :
actor Tyler Posey in 2000, Nick Jonas between 2006 and 2007, Justin Gaston in 2008 and 2009, Patrick Schwarzenegger in 2014 and 2015, and then Stella Maxwell that same year. A real heartbreaker, so.
Tyler Posey at the premiere of “The last summer” in Los Angeles, April 29, 2019.
Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas in Los Angeles, April 11, 2009.
Miley Cyrus and Justin Gaston, January 10, 2009.
MILEY CYRUS AND BOYFRIEND JUSTIN GASTON HAVE DEJEUNE AT THE RESTAURANT “PATY’S” TOLUCA LAKE
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at the 26th edition of the night “Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Party” 2018 in West Hollywood on march 4, 2018.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in Malibu, June 6, 2019.
Exclusive – special Price – No Web – Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger on vacation on the beach in Maui Hawaii on January 21, 2015.
Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles, February 7, 2015.
20-6-2015 Miley Cyrus is believed to be dating 24-year-old Victoria Secret”s Angel, Stella Maxwell. Pictured: Miley Cyrus Stella Maxwell. PLANET PHOTOS www.planetphotos.co.uk info@planetphotos.co.uk +44 (0)20 8883 1438
Miley Cyrus and Stella Maxwell in Malibu, July 11, 2015.
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter in New York, September 10, 2019.
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, on 13 October 2019.