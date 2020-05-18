Miley Cyrus : why she refuses to be a mum

The year 2019 belongs decidedly to Miley Cyrus. The icon is propelled to stardom thanks to her role as Hannah Montana and her tubes a few years later is back. In music first of all ! The beautiful blonde released a new album called “She Is Coming” led by the first single “Mother’s Daughter”, a hymn of the feminist pop and urban. There is also a collaboration with the mother of all drag queens : RuPaul on “Cattitude”. More in phase with its time of another person, Miley Cyrus appears on the cover of the american edition of IT for the month of August. She talks about everything. First of all, her wedding since December 2018 with his love of young actor Liam Hemsworth and his bisexuality : “I think people are surprised that I am married. But my story of heart is unique. And I’m not sure I wanted to leave people to get involved publicly, because it is complex, modern and a new genre to the point where I don’t believe that people can understand. (…) I am in a relationship, straight, but I am still very attracted to women. I do not recognize myself in this role as a stereotypical wife.”

It is then another issue that has caught the attention of internet users. While the society pushes women to build a home by first a marriage and then a baby, Miley Cyrus sends walk these shots. But another reason comes into account : the state of the planet : “We put to nature the same thing to women. He always asks for more, and it’s expected that she meets these needs. It is exhausting. It is impossible to meet this demand. We inherits a planet in a beautiful m*rde, and I refuse to pass it on to my child. Until I feel that my child could live on a planet with fish in the water, I will not put the world a new person.”

The interpreter of “We Can’t Stop” drives the point home and makes reference to the laws against ABORTION were enacted in several american states : “The company expects that the planet will continue to be fed by humans. And when this is not our choice or our purpose in life, then there is so much judgement and hate to the point of trying to change the laws to force you to take a decision contrary to yours even if you fall pregnant under violent conditions. If you don’t want a child, people have a lot of trouble to you, and you go for a bitch with no heart incapable of loving.” We love the outspoken Miley Cyrus. We love it all short.