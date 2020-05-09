Miley Cyrus wrote the song perfect for the solitary Christmas

The writing of this song back in 2017. This year, despite the presence of his family, Miley regrets the absence of the one she loves. “I felt like shit because I couldn’t be with the one that I liked. Even with a house full of friends and my family, I always felt alone, if you feel alone during this time, you’re totally magical! You are as special as a snowflake. “She has reposted the song on the 22 of December of this year, to give hope to all the people who feel this loneliness. Thank You Miley!

A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like shit because I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone…. https://t.co/n1g3f2IsMh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019

A song that contrast completely with the style of Mariah Carey, let’s say. This piece is back on the feeling of loneliness that some people feel during the Holidays. If you have already felt this unpleasant sensation, here is THE song to overcome or increase the blues – during the Christmas period.

Read also: Playlist of Christmas Marie Claire : 30 titles to excite your christmas tree

Because, despite everything, Christmas is a time of joy, magic and sharing, no? As they say” Put a smile on your face and go!“literally” Even if you don’t feel like smiling, force yourself and enjoy the moment“!

On these beautiful words, the editors Marie Claire Belgium wish you a Merry Christmas!

If you enjoyed this article, you might also want to read: Well-being : 3 original activities to let off steam in Brussels, “We don’t care” : the shock campaign Doctors of the World, with Orelsan, or 17 beautiful books to enrich its fashion culture.