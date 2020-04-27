Miley Cyrus : zoom in on his impressive discography – Actu Miley Cyrus

The queen of Disney

Miley Cyrus owes its reputation to its participation as a leading actress in the series of Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana”. Between 2006 and 2011, she starred with her father Billy Ray Cyrus, country singer, the role of Miley Stewart. He is a teenager who lives a double life : by day, she is a student of lambda school ; by night, she is a singer who has the stage name Hannah Montana, and that is already idolised by his fans.

This series will be the subject of the first solo album of the pop star in 2006 : “Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus”, which, moreover, is the second soundtrack from the television series, after “Hannah Montana: The Best of Both Worlds”. In July 2009 released the third BO “Hannah Montana 3” before the set of the Disney Channel is closed by “Hannah Montana Forever”, the October 19, 2010. The celebrity has hit Miley Cyrus, who brings his audience in his teenage years. His hit “The Best of Both Worlds” is the generic title of the series. At the age of 23, the pop star signed the film “Free Love”, (or “Freeheld”) in interpreting the music “Hands of Love”, written by Linda Perry. This feature film directed by Peter Sollett traces the struggle of Laurel Hester in Quebec.

The bulimic albums

Between 2008 and 2017, Miley Cyrus has released 5 albums additional. The “Smilers” are loyal to the american singer, despite the eagerness of some in the media to reveal each of its facts and gestures, sometimes compromising. It takes more than that to the U.s., provocative at times, which takes its public by introducing a musical style that’s very personal. Since “Breakout” in July 2008, Miley Cyrus imposes his voice and his influences, between country, folk and pop music, far from the character of Hannah Montana. The song starts at the first place in the Billboard 200 with 371 000 sales in the first week.

With more than two million copies sold around the world, the EP “The Time of Our Lives” won second place in the Billboard 200. It is followed by “Can’t Be Tamed”, her fourth studio album, with success, as the single of the same name, which received a lot of praise around it. “The clip is a real eye-opener that changed the world ! It may stop the Fourth world War, I tell you !” tell Demi Lovato.

As for Selena Gomez, she is filled : “It is awesome, I love it ! Miley is very talented, I admire her immensely !” Miley Cyrus says : “In the clip, I am no longer the Miley wiser than you know. I can show who I really am : a Miley a bit mad, even very mad!!!” Statements which confirm with her hits “Wrecking Ball” and “We Can’t Stop”, from her album, “Bangerz”. Two clips banned from broadcasting in France before 22 hours, and not recommended for under 12 years of age, who are yet the world-renowned singer. His last album “Younger Now”, more wise, reconnects with his influences of country, without losing its dose fanciful. Since January of 2020, she is preparing to release a new title.