Mille sabords ! Margot Robbie part in the boarding of the Pirates of the Caribbean Disney

Hello, swearing by bacchus! That comes to make the delicious Margot Robbie in the saga Pirates of the Caribbean? The one that embodies the icon of the sixties by Sharon Tate in the last Quentin Tarantino Once Upon A Time In Hollywood it would not be bad for the film ? In reality, we are to believe Disney, it is she who has been chosen to revive this saga of maritime adventures, one of the most lucrative franchises of all time, with more than $ 4.5 million over five movies. The thunder of Brest ! This risk damn to the rock in the small world of the buccaneers…

While the two producers Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin (series producer Chernobylworking with a sur a new panel the saga in the casting 100% female, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the australian actress Margot Robbie (The birds of Prey, The Wolf of Wall Street…) that has already been committed to embodying the main character in a reboot of the franchise, with the complicity of the british writer Christina Hodson (The birds of Prey, Bumblebee…)

Without a quarter of Johnny Depp ! Tired of exubérances that the actor gets tangled in his business, domestic, Disney and the creators of the series, just have ranged on the side of history that chose to go to feed the fish. During the past two years, I have developed a new story in the same universe of privateers and buccaneers, but focused this time on new characters.

“Jack Sparrow has done his time”

It must be said that the zany captain Jack Sparrow, played by the outrageous comedian for the past fifteen years, there has been no sparks in the box-office in 2017 when the output of the fifth component, not to earn “only” us $ 795 million euros. A firecracker wet…

Stuart Beattie, co-writer of the first episode, The Curse of the Black Pearlhe had also told the british daily Daily Mail two years ago: “I think that Johnny Depp has come a long way in the skin of Jack Sparrow. It has, of course, makes this protagonist of your own. But I think that he has done his time.”

To relaunch the franchise without the favorite actor of the saga, the tandem of Margot Robbie-Christina Hodson seems to work well. Far from her glamorous image “tarantinienne”, Margot Robbie has hardened your character with the younger generation goes slumming in the streets of Gotham City thanks to the character of Harley Quinn (girlfriend of the Joker in Batman).

A heroin harmful

Not only, Margot Robbie has brought this colorful character, as crazy and unpredictable, in Suicide Squadbut she is free of the Joker in the movie Birds of Prey (2020) which, despite criticism, to say the least mixed, it has earned $ 201 million in global box office. The spark of madness, Harley Quinn, embodied by Margot Robbie, a heroin disturbing, a Harlequin female, wrapped in seduction and deception. And as this recurring figure of the commedia dell’arte symbolizing the inconstancy of the human, it sticks very well to the atmosphere, especially sulphur of the golden age of piracy in the Seventeenth century.

To become “flibustière”, the actress promises to give flavor to the saga Pirates of the Caribbean while remaining perfectly integrates with Jack Sparrow, model rouerie and the uncertainty. In charge of writing the script, Christina Hodson is your perfect accomplice. Both were launched in the year 2019 with others associated with an initiative known as the The Fate Of The Export-Tone Programwith the aim of promoting the place of women screenwriters of action movies. Hey yo ho ho and a bottle of rum! The future of the flibuste will be feminine or will not be, mille sabords !