Millie Bobby Brown : 5 anecdotes to absolutely know about the star of Godzilla 2

This is not a secret, but it’s still fun to remember : the first kiss of Eleven with Mike in season 1 of Stranger Things was also… the first kiss of Millie Bobby Brown in life. And if this moment has made the happiness of many fans, the actress has not really enjoyed, describing it of “weird“and “of strange experience“due to his great friendship with Finn Wolfhard… but also to the many members of the technical team that looked at.