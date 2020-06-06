Millie Bobby Brown: 5 Things to Know About the Stranger Things Star!

Want to know more about actress Millie Bobby Brown? Here are 5 things to know about the life of the Stranger Things star!

Propelled to the rank of star actress thanks to the Stranger Things series … Here are five things to know that Millie Bobby Brown!

First of all, actress Millie Bobby Brown was born in Spain. Indeed, her parents are indeed British… However, the actress was born on February 19, 2004, in Marbella, a city in the South of Spain! The family of the young actress leaves this country 4 years after her birth, in 2008!

Second fact: Millie Bobby Brown went on stage for the first time at 5 years old! Indeed, it is in a school in England that the future actress discovers for the first time the joys of comedy! She takes part in several plays from her school!

Besides, Millie is also a big fan of singing! Indeed, comedy is far from being his only passion! The young woman loves to sing but not only … She is also a big fan of musicals!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN: SHE’S BEEN OUT OF SCHOOL FOR A LONG TIME

The fourth thing to know about Millie Brown: her parents gave everything up for their daughter to become an actress! When the girl is spotted by an agent in Orlando, he advises her parents to go and live in Los Angeles!

Indeed, for him, Millie was much luckier to be spotted in Hollywood than in Orlando! So his parents made the decision to go live in California so that their child could reach his full potential!

Finally, Millie Bobby Brown has not been going to school for quite a few years! Indeed, the actress has been taking correspondence courses since she was 9 years old! Therefore, the young woman never set foot in a high school …

Except when she plays high school student roles in movies or series… That’s all you know about Millie Bobby Brown!