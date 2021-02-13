Millie Bobby Brown a little too hypersexualized by the media?

Millie Bobby Brown made his name at a very young age thanks to Stranger Things. The actress could be a little too hypersexualized.

Millie Bobby Brown has been a hit for several years. The young woman wants to be very solicited and may well be too hypersexualized by the media.

Millie Bobby Brown too hypersexualized for her young age? The actress made her name when she was just 12 years old on stranger Things. For several years, the young woman put herself in the shoes of Eleven and met with enormous success. Fans can’t wait to see Season 4 on Netflix.

The actress has seen her popularity explode thanks to the series. Since then, it has been unavoidable and everyone is tearing it apart. A few months ago, the 16-year-old actress had the chance to play alongside Henry Cavill. She starred in the film Enola Holmes on Netflix. Then she also builds a real empire.

In addition to her successful acting career, Millie Bobby Brown runs a cosmetics brand. A few years ago, she created her brand Florence By Mills for teenagers. Thus, the young woman is very present on social networks and does not hesitate to put herself forward to sell her products.

The starlet is more than 16 years old on social media. Indeed, she often wears very make-up and represents many brands. Thus, the young actress finds herself hypersexualized against her will and has a hard time dealing with it.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN: HYPERSEXUALIZED?

Even though Millie Bobby Brown already has a great career, she’s first and foremost a teenager. So,she tries to remain an ordinary girl and loves spending time with her animals when she’s not shooting. However, the media always emphasizes a little more her photos deemed “sexy” and she often makes the buzz because of it.

As TeenVogue reveals, Millie doesn’t try to highlight her body on social media. Nevertheless, the media do everything to highlight his physique and use all means. Even before she turned 13, the young actress was named one of the sexiest actresses of all time.

Millie Bobby Brown does not want to get into scandals and has therefore made no statement about it. However, her co-star Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy in Stranger Things, is tired of being hypersexualized. So she pointed to this big problem and defended Millie.

« There are so many questions about this problem. In general, from my point of view, I think they are hypersexualized. I feel protective towards the younger ones, even if they are no longer children but teenagers,”she told the Independent. For Natalia Dyer, it’s important to let young actresses like Millie grow up quietly.