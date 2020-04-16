Millie Bobby Brown and Jimmy Fallon play the challenge of the song whispered

Jimmy Fallon and Millie Bobby Brown played the “Singing Whisper Challenge” when editing the home Wednesday of The Tonight Show.

Here’s how the game worked: a player is awarded a random song. This player was then turned off, the speakers of the computer and has been disabled. The participant silencer recited then the words of the song, and the other player had to guess the melody based only on diffusion.

Brown went in first. It launched the game in reciting the words of “Don’t Start Now” Dua Lipa. Fallon has correctly guessed the track but has struggled to get the star of Strangers Thing to identify the single “Someone You Loved” Lewis Capaldi.

“You fool,” said the actress while trying to decipher the movements of the mouth of the host later in the night. Although she had finally guessed the song through a few hand gestures.

For the final round, Brown had to force Fallon to guess the success of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ” Despacito “. She has even danced on the track, and the two have shared a lot of laughs.

In addition to playing the game, Brown and Fallon spoke of how they have distanced the company. For example, Brown has dyed a T-shirt, which she wore during the interview, and got a new puppy. The four-legged friend even made a nice cameo at a given time during the chat. They also talked about how Stranger Things has suspended the filming of the season four in the middle of the global pandemic of sars coronavirus.

To see the celebrities play the game and do the interview, watch the videos above and below.

(E! And NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).