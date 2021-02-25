CELEBRITIES

Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey are still inseparable!

Posted on

Always as complicit, Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey are ambiances on the title “Obsessed” of the very famous singer.

As you probably know, Millie Bobby Brown loves Mariah Carey. In her Instagram story, the famous 17-year-old actress is very complicit with the huge star of music.

Very active on social networks, Millie Bobby Brown feeds day his various accounts of exclusive content. And his fans love it!

Between fashion and beauty tips, behind-the-scenes shoots, unpublished ads and exclusive photos of her shoots, Internet users don’t really have time to get bored.

They follow the activity of their idol with the greatest attention, looking for new little nuggets. And for the time being, there are very often every day.

As a result, the Eleven performers in the huge hit series Stranger Things has nearly 43 million followers on Instagram, her favorite platform

She thus appears as one of the most popular and influential British actresses in the world. That’s all it is! At only 17 years old, it’s strong.

Besides, Millie Bobby Brown is friends with other very big stars. Among them is a music icon. Yes, I did.

You’ll probably understand it, so this is Mariah Carey. Yes, you have heard… The two stars love each other and do not hesitate to display it in the eyes of all.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN GETS EXCITED ABOUT MARIAH CAREY ON INSTAGRAM!

On Wednesday, February 24, Millie Bobby Brown fed her Instagram story with a brand new video. Enough to make the happiness of his millions of fans.

In the latter, the very famous actress of only 17 years is ambiance on the Sound Obsessed of her great friend Mariah Carey. She loves this song!

That’s when a second person appears in the video… You’ll probably understand it, so it’s Mariah Carey herself! Yes, you did.

The huge star of my music then starts dancing alongside the young British actress. They’re having fun like crazy! You have to believe that they really love each other very much.

Surprised, Internet users then once again reacted en masse to the post of their idol. They still can’t believe it! At the same time… It’s really crazy!

Since her rise in the world of cinema, Millie Bobby Brown never ceases to rub shoulders with stars. Not long ago, she even made a film alongside Henry Cavill, the famous British actor.

The young actress plays her little sister in the film Enola Holmesreleased on September 23, 2020, on Netflix. In fact, the public is looking forward to the rest of their adventures!

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

713
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner lynched because of Stormi’s birthday party!

653
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian will spend Valentine’s Day without Kanye West this year!

533
CELEBRITIES

Christina Milian reveals more Isaiah with a flag in her hands!

471
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian happy to take sexy photos with Kendall Jenner!

452
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian: her future ex-husband Kanye West would be at his worst!

338
CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle wasn’t ready to join the royal family!

336
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner reveals her oiled body in a sexy bikini and warms her fans!

335
CELEBRITIES

Iris Mittenaere ravishing for a shoot on Instagram!

324
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian raunchy in silk lingerie on Instagram!

304
CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle relishes her first win against Associated Newspapers!

To Top