Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey are still inseparable!

Always as complicit, Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey are ambiances on the title “Obsessed” of the very famous singer.

As you probably know, Millie Bobby Brown loves Mariah Carey. In her Instagram story, the famous 17-year-old actress is very complicit with the huge star of music.

Very active on social networks, Millie Bobby Brown feeds day his various accounts of exclusive content. And his fans love it!

Between fashion and beauty tips, behind-the-scenes shoots, unpublished ads and exclusive photos of her shoots, Internet users don’t really have time to get bored.

They follow the activity of their idol with the greatest attention, looking for new little nuggets. And for the time being, there are very often every day.

As a result, the Eleven performers in the huge hit series Stranger Things has nearly 43 million followers on Instagram, her favorite platform

She thus appears as one of the most popular and influential British actresses in the world. That’s all it is! At only 17 years old, it’s strong.

Besides, Millie Bobby Brown is friends with other very big stars. Among them is a music icon. Yes, I did.

You’ll probably understand it, so this is Mariah Carey. Yes, you have heard… The two stars love each other and do not hesitate to display it in the eyes of all.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN GETS EXCITED ABOUT MARIAH CAREY ON INSTAGRAM!

On Wednesday, February 24, Millie Bobby Brown fed her Instagram story with a brand new video. Enough to make the happiness of his millions of fans.

In the latter, the very famous actress of only 17 years is ambiance on the Sound Obsessed of her great friend Mariah Carey. She loves this song!

That’s when a second person appears in the video… You’ll probably understand it, so it’s Mariah Carey herself! Yes, you did.

The huge star of my music then starts dancing alongside the young British actress. They’re having fun like crazy! You have to believe that they really love each other very much.

Surprised, Internet users then once again reacted en masse to the post of their idol. They still can’t believe it! At the same time… It’s really crazy!

Since her rise in the world of cinema, Millie Bobby Brown never ceases to rub shoulders with stars. Not long ago, she even made a film alongside Henry Cavill, the famous British actor.

The young actress plays her little sister in the film Enola Holmes, released on September 23, 2020, on Netflix. In fact, the public is looking forward to the rest of their adventures!