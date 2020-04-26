Millie Bobby Brown anti-harassment with a message of anniversary poignant

Millie Bobby Brown has just celebrated its 16 years. On this occasion, the star of Stranger Things has wanted to pass on a message poignantly on what it endures.

Millie Bobby Brown is in the spotlight since the age of 12 years. In his debut in Stranger Thingsshe is still a child.

As the years pass, the more the media and the netizens of the attack. He was accused of doing too much for his age, dressing up as a woman or even have made the big head.

Difficult in these conditions to grow up with serenity. For sixteen years, Millie Bobby Brown has decided to pass on a message.

On his account Instagram she posted a video with background music Justine Bieber, Forex.

We discover in the introduction of a jumble of titles of articles which attack the young woman :

The truth about Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown criticized for his style is too mature

Millie Bobby Brown already gone through menopause ?!

There ensued a series of videos depicting all the stages of his life and the changes through which it has passed.

It ends with Millie Bobby Brown blowing out the candles on his birthday cake.

Comment the young woman goes up to the niche :

Our world needs more kindness so that his children can grow and succeed. The last years have not been easy. Sometimes, I am frustrated with inappropriate comments, to the sexualization and the insults are unnecessary. Of course I suffer from it and I lose confidence in myself. But I’m never let down.

Millie Bobby Brown would like that thanks to his message that things are changing for the future generations. In particular, for the issue of online harassment.

It concludes on a positive note :

Don’t worry, I’ll find a way to smile. Go the age of sixteen, it is gone !

It is from the heart with the young actress !

For more details, watch the video in the article header.