Millie Bobby Brown anxious at the idea of shaving the head to Stranger Things, find out what convinced him

You didn’t know perhaps, but Millie Bobby Brown has shared his first kiss with his co-star Finn Wolfhard for the purposes of the series Stranger Things. A situation that is very embarrassing for the young actress. But as you know, this is not the only time the actress 16-year-old had to get out of his comfort zone. Indeed, to interpret the role of the essential Eleven, the pretty brunette had to give up her beautiful hair by shaving the skull. A true challenge for one who was only 12 years old. Fortunately, the lovely british could count on the support of the cast to support it and convince it to embark on this great adventure. Here’s how they did it.

At the time, the parents of Millie Bobby Brown were very worried for their daughter. The reason for this ? They feared that its transformation to a capillary or a hindrance to his future professional projects. The actress was also anxious, but the creators of the show did not fail to reassure her by comparing her new haircut to that of Charlize Theron in the film Mad Max: Fury Road. “Charlize isn’t she badass ? You’re going to be badass you too” he said Matt Duffer. After a good dose of courage, the teenager has come to accept this more prominent role than ever. Elsewhere in the news, check out Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown and the cast of Stranger Things together in a video not to miss.