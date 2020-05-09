Millie Bobby Brown appears during a “film” on Instagram !

During the filming of a movie in which we don’t know the name, Millie Bobby Brown strikes a pose with a beautiful jean jacket.

During the containment, Millie Bobby Brown is unveiling a new photo in beautiful denim jacket. The star confesses that it was taken ” during a film “. MCE gives you more details.

We do this more ! Only 16 years old, Millie Bobby Brown seduces the whole world for her talent as an actress more than amazing.

Yes, the famous actress from the series Stranger Things is a true revelation. As well, the pretty brunette can already congratulate ourselves on having such a beautiful career.

Indeed, that would be the famous series of science-fiction without it ? You ask well ! In any case, the teenager admits to be happy to see them grow through the cameras !

As well, Millie Bobby Brown is seen since the first episode of Stranger Things. Then under the eye of cameras, the latter tries to improve and to give the best of it all the days !

“I’m very lucky that my childhood could be captured by the cameras. Even my first kiss was in front of the camera. It will always remain my first kiss “, she confesses to her fans.

But that’s not all ! It adds : “And my children will be able to see it when they will be larger “. Then, it is necessary to believe that the big fan of Miley Cyrus already thinking of the future.

Millie Bobby Brown is 100% natural

Moreover, the latter also loves to take a pose during a film shoot. The evidence in his latest publication on Instagram !

In fact, we see Millie Bobby Brown take the pose in front of the lens. Thus, the teenager of 16 years wearing a stunning denim jacket.

But that’s not all ! The pretty brunette elevates also a big part of her hair. Is it to give a style ? Nobody knows !

However, Millie Bobby Brown ensures that this picture was taken ” during a film “, if you believe the legend of its publication. In any case, his admirers are once again under the charm !

me on film 🤍 A publication shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) the May 8, 2020 at 4 :57 PDT

