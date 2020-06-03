Millie Bobby Brown argues the protests, anti-racist !

Millie Bobby Brown is committed ! The actress of Stranger Things supports the protests against racism that affected the United States !

Millie Bobby Brown puts his voice in favour of anti-racist ! The star of Stranger Things devoted his whole story to the movement Black Lives Matter… It joins its forces and its fans to the manifs !

Because many of the artists have displayed their beliefs. Many also participate to the manifs, publish stories… And they also publish this black square that has stood in your feed Insta throughout the day yesterday.

A black out for black power… The lives of black people matter, therefore. And Millie Bobby Brown also follows the movement ! A black square, the manifs, slogans : therefore, it is committed to the bottom…

And shows, as well as equality between the color of skin matters a lot. A beautiful message from the actress, who is re also great times. She shares the manifs Atlantawith a heart on the images…

The actress agrees so completely in the movement. It publishes also a gif in his story : les dreams, the hopes, the life, the fears, the future, the beliefs, the votes Black import…

Millie Bobby Brown is supporting the protesters

It is, therefore, toa cry of the heart. A cry of humanityalso : the actress wants to support the movement. It must be said that the United States will flare up for a few days. The death of George Floyd was therefore too much…

The Americans in the streets. Behind, in many countries, and even in France, the manifs anti-racist organizing. Millie Bobby Brown brings his support, as a lot of stars.

In many american cities, so one can hear “I can’t breathe “, the last words of George Floyd. No, the man couldn’t breathe… He said. He was not to die. Not like that.

Killed by the police, George Floyd, therefore, becomes a global icon fighting for equality. Millie Bobby Brown appears at the side of the protesters. The fight affects the whole world.

