Millie Bobby Brown : at just 15 years old, the star of Stranger T…

In several stories posted on his account Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown has announced that she planned to launch her own range of cosmetics vegan, called Florence by Mills, in honor of his great-grand-mother.

Last July, Millie Bobby Brown and formalized its collaboration with the shoe brand Converse. The young actress has hardly aged fifteen years, has designed for the brand many of the new designs, and is now the youngest designer shoes Converse. Never a personality at this young age had collaborated with the brand since its creation in 1909. But Millie Bobby Brown does not stop at this feat. As she announced to her 28 million followers on Instagram, the starlet plans to get started in the cosmetology.

In fact, Millie Bobby Brown has announced that it would soon create a brand of cosmetic products having the distinction of being véganes. Code name : Florence by Mills. A first name, which is the one worn by his late great-grandmother, and that she wanted to pay tribute through this new great project. Guaranteed without animal cruelty, this brand of cosmetics should pay attention to the face and eyes, with affordable prices, between 9 and 30 euros.

Millie Bobby Brown will amaze you

With this new project, the young starlet of Stranger Things is about to become the youngest designer of cosmetic products in the world. This range is in continuity with many other projects of Millie Bobby Brown. In addition to having started a collaboration with the brand, Converse a few weeks ago, the actress of 15 years also works for the brand of Pandora jewelry, of which she is the new face this month. She has also collaborated a few months ago with the brand Calvin Kleinor Moncler.

