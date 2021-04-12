Millie Bobby Brown becomes Ariana Grande’s lookalike on TikTok!

Unbelievable but true. On the social network TikTok, Millie Bobby Brown posted a video and the resemblance to Ariana Grande is striking.

It’s not Ariana Grande who wants to. On her TikTok account, Millie Bobby Brown shared a video in which she looks like the American singer.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IS THE EXACT COPY OF ARIANA GRANDE

Ariana Grande is adored by millions of people around the world. Queen of Instagram, the singer is an inspiration to many.

Among the stars too, Ariana Grande is a great inspiration. The proof, actress Millie Bobby Brown copied his style for a TikTok video.

The Stranger Things actress posted a video about which she looks like the singer’s line. So much so that the fans wondered who they were dealing with.

To accentuate the resemblance, Millie Bobby Brown made the same haircut as the 34-35 performer. The legendary ponytail.

Added to this are the long lashes that the pop singer loves. Upon discovering the video, many fans thought that Millie was openly copying Ariana Grande’s style, even her mimics.

And the actress went even further. Indeed, she decided to wear a white blouse, which is reminiscent of the one worn by the star in her latest music video.

The video, shared on Instagram, has therefore aroused the curiosity of many people. Some Internet users, amazed by the resemblance between the star and Millie Bobby Brown, have therefore commented en masse.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN COPIES HER FRIEND ARIANA GRANDE

Millie Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande are great friends. The two stars who grew up in the spotlight had the opportunity to meet several times.

However, not everything has always been simple between the two starlets. In 2017, the Stranger Things actress was dating Jacob Sartorius.

A high-profile relationship for the star, who was only 14 years old. The pretty brunette never stopped posting pictures and videos of her and her boyfriend.

In a shot that caused a stir at the time of its release, the actress kissed her boyfriend. The photo had reached before Ariana Grande’s eyes.

To tease his girlfriend, Dalton Gomez’s wife wrote: “I wasn’t even allowed to leave my house until I was 20.” A comment that did not go unnoticed.

A nice tackle that made Internet users laugh a lot. Not long ago, some source accounts about Ariana Grande had therefore emerged the comment in question.

Known for her stripping humor, Ariana Grande had made Millie Bobby Brown laugh, who had not hesitated to like the singer’s comment to the millions of subscribers. Who likes, chastises well.