Millie Bobby Brown : “boxing helps me to manage my adrenaline” – Cinema

A 15-year-old, Millie Bobby Brown is already a star established. The star of the series Netflix the most-watched in the world, Stranger Things (season 3 debuts in July), the young English actress was listed among the hundred most influential personalities in the world by the magazine Time 2018. And since Wednesday, the one that turns since the age of 9 years old, made his film debut in Godzilla II, the king of the monsters, by Michael Dougherty. Of passage in Paris for the promotion of the blockbuster, it was willing to discuss his passion for the sport of boxing in the Reds of Liverpool.
A punching bag in her garden
Do not rely on the look of a teenager, Millie Bobby Brown loves to hit. “I love boxing. I still have my punch bag in my garden at home in Georgia, “she says. At this time, I’m not training too but as of next month, I am submitting to. It helps me to manage my adrenaline. “ His routine : thai boxing on Monday, brazilian jiu-jitsu on Tuesday and Thursday and boxing on Wednesday. It is the same in MMA. “I do, it’s fun, but I don’t like watching too much fighting. It is a little too violent for me. “
For her role as Madison in Godzilla IIit is prepared by boxant at the rate of forty-five minutes day-to-day. But it reassures his fans : in the movie, she does not have to face with bare hands the monsters more terrifying than the others. Already in Stranger Things, his character of Eleven longer uses his super psychic powers than physical. On the other hand, this fan film from Clint Eastwood, Million Dollar Baby, dream to participate one day in a film on boxing.
Reds Fan…
Reds Fan… This week is crucial for the English. With the worldwide release of his first film, adds the final of the champions League, his favourite team, Liverpool, against Tottenham, this Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. “This is great, I love to be scared, summarizes the actressmore stressed out by the match by the rest. Because I can control what I say to the press for promo of Godzilla, but not how the players will react on the field. “ This passion for Liverpool is mostly family. “It is a kind of inheritance, told it to the website of the English club in 2016. When I was a child, my father gave me a complete outfit, my brother is a big fan also, I had no choice. “ With his brother Charlie, he sometimes even watch matches on tv at four in the morning ! Millie Bobby Brown has attended a match at Anfield : it was on December 31, 2016, for a 1-0 win against Manchester City. His favorite player ? Kenny Dalglish, the attacker scot who has played thirteen years for the Reds, the last time in 1990 ! Once again, the fault of his father : “I have so heard stories about him. “
Knowing his love of football, UEFA has also chosen as the ambassador for its campaign ” Together #WePlayStrong “, aimed at young girls.
… but not the Red Sox
A part of the very dramatic final Godzilla II takes place at Fenway Park, home of the famous baseball team Boston Red Sox, nine World Series to the chart, the last time in 2018. But, even if she lives in the United States since the age of 8 years, first in Florida, and now near Atlanta to do not be far from the filming location of Stranger Thingsthe young Briton is not “really baseball fan “. “I’m not even gone to the stage for the movie, in reality. It was shot in front of a green background “, she says.