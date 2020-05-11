Millie Bobby Brown : “boxing helps me to manage my adrenaline” – Cinema

A punching bag in her garden

Do not rely on the look of a teenager, Millie Bobby Brown loves to hit. “I love boxing. I still have my punch bag in my garden at home in Georgia, “she says. At this time, I’m not training too but as of next month, I am submitting to. It helps me to manage my adrenaline. “ His routine : thai boxing on Monday, brazilian jiu-jitsu on Tuesday and Thursday and boxing on Wednesday. It is the same in MMA. “I do, it’s fun, but I don’t like watching too much fighting. It is a little too violent for me. “

For her role as Madison in Godzilla IIit is prepared by boxant at the rate of forty-five minutes day-to-day. But it reassures his fans : in the movie, she does not have to face with bare hands the monsters more terrifying than the others. Already in Stranger Things, his character of Eleven longer uses his super psychic powers than physical. On the other hand, this fan film from Clint Eastwood, Million Dollar Baby, dream to participate one day in a film on boxing.