Millie Bobby Brown celebrates the beginning of the week in color !

Millie Bobby Brown has shared a lovely photo in its Story Instagram. The pretty brunette has celebrated the beginning of the week in color…

Millie Bobby Brown is in a good mood. A few days ago, the pretty brunette shared a video where she was singing at the top of your lungs the song of Justin Bieber, Stuck With U.

Thus, on the images, Millie listened to the new title of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. And the least we can say is that his fans loved his performance.

His followers were many to comment on his video : “Too much cabbage Millie ! Your videos give so much to make you smile ! “, ” you’re in a good mood, I love it when you sing and dance in your videos,”, they wrote as well.

Yesterday, the young woman has shared a nice shot, thus leaving to show the state of mind in which is located the actress of Stranger Things. MCE TV will reveal.

In his Story, Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown has shared a snapshot full of sweetness. The latter is none other than a pretty bouquet of roses.

The drawing was accompanied by the following text : “Happy Monday “. A nice message that the young woman sends to her some 33 million followers on Instagram.

And the pretty actress is not the only one to send messages of love to his community. A few days ago, singer Ariana Grande was posting so beautiful messages to her fans.

Happy with the success of Stuck With U and her new title, Rain on Mein a duet with Lady Gaga, the pretty brunette has thanked his community. She has written several messages of thanks on Instagram.

It must be said that his final piece was hoisted directly into the top charts. Some users even talk about Rain on Me as the tube of the summer.

Fans of Millie Bobby Brown does not now expect only one thing. As the actress posts a video of it dancing to the hit of the two pop stars !

