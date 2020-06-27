Millie Bobby Brown close to Ariana Grande her “big sister” !

In the history of its account of Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown celebrates the anniversary of the singer Ariana Grande, his “older sister”.

The former big fan of the singer Ariana Grande, Millie Bobby Brown can boast of to be like his “little sister” today. She wants him to be her birthday on Instagram ! MCE explains to all.

She was only 16 years of age. However, Millie Bobby Brown can boast ofbe known throughout the world. Revealed by the series ” strangest Things “, the teenager is part of the great court.

Then, thanks to its reputation, which lends its features to the Eleven (Eleven) can rejoice having realized his greatest dreams. How to become a great star Miley Cyrus.

Yes, the young actress only dreamed of one thing when she was little : to have the same career that she. In any case, this is what it has revealed live on Instagram.

Under the eyes of thousands of spectators, Millie Bobby Brown, went to confession. “I knew the dance moves by heart. (…) I knew that I loved your work. “

In summary, the actress 16-year-old wanted to ” to become like Hannah Montana “. This is a trust that what put the tear in the eye to the main question. It is very flattering !

Millie Bobby Brown is near

However, Miley Cyrus is not the only singer that Millie Bobby Brown idolatrous. Yes, the teen also love Ariana Grande !

In fact, the star of the series “stranger Things” was part of one of his biggest fans. But today, the last he considers as his ” older sister “.

Then, to celebrate the birthday of the artist, Millie Bobby Brown reveals an adorable photo with the last one. Both are back, and to return the head to look at the goal.

If the template is not net, it doesn’t really matter to the actress. What is important is simply we wish you 27 candles.

Therefore, the young actress commented your photo : “Happy birthday to my older sister. I love you more than anything in the ❤️ “. It is too cabbage !

Tags : millie bobby brown Millie Bobby Brown news – Millie Bobby Brown news – Millie Bobby Brown friendship – Millie Bobby Brown Ariana Grane – Millie Bobby Brown and his friends – Millie Bobby Brown instagram – Millie Bobby Brown instastory