Millie Bobby Brown confirms the trend of coloring the summer of 2020

As countries emerge slowly from the containment and that the beauty salons have resumed their activity, it is clear that many of the changes capillaries required. The last date ? The celebrities that go from brown to blonde. After Emily Ratajkowski blonde Kérastase, and then Kaia Gerber, it was the turn of Millie Bobby Brown to give the appeal of the discoloration. The actress, star of “the strangest Things” has indeed fallen for a blonde californian. The end of the blonde in the cold polar, ash, etc.), would have sounded ? It is, in any case, what one might believe, seeing the glow so hot that boast of the it-girls. Millie Bobby Brown has also added extensions for length XXL. The star of 16 years of age, had definitely you wish to change.

The actress involved… and obsessed with beauty

Millie Bobbie Brown became known at the age of 12 years old ! And for a good reason, is the poster of one of the biggest releases of the platform of Netflix : the series “strange Things” in which she plays the heroine of the Eleven. In addition to having played this iconic character, the young woman has also been very involved in the fight against bullying. At the age of 14, he became the youngest ambassador of UNICEF. A year later, launched their brand of cosmetics vegan Florence By the Mills. Millie Bobby Brown is, without doubt, on all fronts. A teenager to follow closely.