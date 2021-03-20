CELEBRITIES

Millie Bobby Brown cracks her fans with her angel face!

Posted on

On her Instagram account, the beautiful Millie Bobby Brown shared a photo where she clearly charmed her fans with her pretty angel face!

Very active on social networks, Millie Bobby Brown very often posts pictures of her. And the least we can say is that she never misses an opportunity to crack her fans. Especially with her angel face.

This is particularly the case this weekend. On Friday, March 19, Millie Bobby Brown shared a new photo and video on her Instagram account. In a first step, she displayed more radiant than ever with her face.

Millie Bobby Brown has unveiled a selfie on which she appears with a sublime hairstyle. She also opted for natural makeup that highlighted her mouth. As for her outfit, she opted for a white shirt with heart patterns.

She also seems to be a fan of the bee filter she used for her photo. So her fans noticed that she had a little bee on her face. With her ember look, she melted more than one.

Afterward, the actress unveiled a short TikTok video on which she was dancing. She also revealed her best smile and revealed her little dance moves.

In contrast, Millie Bobby Brown’s fans noticed that she had hidden her nose on TikTok. And the least we can say is that they looked really disappointed. Some have revealed the reason for her actions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @milliebobbybrown

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN HIDES HER TIKTOK ACCOUNT TO ESCAPE THE HATERS

In the comments, Millie Bobby Brown fans said, “The fans have been so bad with her that we can’t see her user on TikTok.” but also “It’s sad that you intimidated her because she had to create a private account.”

Others also wrote to Millie Bobby Brown: “All of you, she hid her name TikTok. And this is clearly a sign that each of you should not look for it. Please respect her privacy”

“Poor Millie, she has to cover her tik tok so people don’t harass her for a Samsung.” With her shot, she still collected more than 4.1 million “likes” in just a few hours from her fans.

Under her photo, other subscribers wanted to compliment the pretty blonde. It must be said that she really made a splash with her makeup and hairstyle. They said it was truly “beautiful” but also “sublime”.

While Millie Bobby Brown faces criticism on TikTok, she can still count on the benevolence of her fans on Instagram. It remains to be seen whether she will decide to reveal her account one day. Case to follow!

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

665
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian: her future ex-husband Kanye West would be at his worst!

343
CELEBRITIES

Mr Pokora ultra crazy his wife Christina Milian on Instagram!

220
CELEBRITIES

Brad Pitt: His daughter Shiloh has given up her last name?

213
CELEBRITIES

M Pokora shocks his fans by talking about naturism with Cauet!

135
CELEBRITIES

Kate Middleton and Camilla will soon be able to laugh at their husbands!

135
CELEBRITIES

Cardi B is open-hearted about her beginnings in the world of rap!

116
CELEBRITIES

Rihanna sexy to remind fans that she has released her Rihanna Book!

114
ENTERTAINMENT

WandaVision and Sabrina connected? Look at the character they share

108
CELEBRITIES

Cardi B criticized on the Web because of her ignorance on the 4K!

106
CELEBRITIES

Kate Middleton: her husband William angry at Harry after the Megxit!

To Top