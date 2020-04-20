Millie Bobby Brown displays his complexion ultra glowy on Instagram !

On his account Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown has shared a snapshot where it shines of thousand fires. And the users love it !

Nothing stops Millie Bobby Brown ! Confined to her home with her loved ones, the young actress is engaged, therefore, of different occupations.

In fact, the actress of Stranger Things done as well of the sort in his shots to take out old images. And her fans clamouring for more.

Last week, Millie Bobby Brown posting a photo on the filming of Stranger Things. Very young on the picture, his fans are thus not income.

It’s been three years that the pretty brunette became a star. Heroine of the hit series Stranger Things, which aired on Netflix, the young woman is now a true icon.

Confined to her home, the actress took the opportunity to highlight the many the actions of which she is an ambassador, including UNICEF. It called on its fans to make donations to help the victims of the covid-19.

The latest photograph posted by Millie has therefore had the effect ! Posted just 18 hours, he has already collected 3 million I like.

It is necessary to say that the photo has something ! On this last, Millie is all fired up. The young woman made promote its new range of make-up.

In fact, in addition to being an actress, the young woman was therefore created her own brand of makeup, Florence by Mills. And it is a hit ! More than a million people are on the page Instagram.

Like Fenty Beauty and Kylie Jenner Cosmectics, Millie has created a special range for young teens who are just starting to wear makeup.

And who better than Millie Bobby Brown, so, to make the promotion of its new range of highlighter ? You bet that it will sell like hotcakes…

