Millie Bobby Brown Enola Holmes

The star of the series Stranger Things played the title role in a movie centred on the character of the sister of the famous Sherlock Holmes, created by Nancy Springer.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) will be Enola Holmes in a film dedicated to the sister of the more famous English detective, Sherlock Holmes. The end of a sleuth created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle will be played by Henry Cavill, also to the poster of the series The Witcherinspired by the saga The Witcher (Bragelonne), Andrzej The. Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter, The king’s Speech) is approached in the role of the mother of Enola.

The feature-length film based on the saga of novels in six volumes of the american Nancy Springer, The investigations of Enola Holmes (Nathan Jeunesse, 2007-2011, translated from the English by Rose-Marie Vassallo). The adventures of Elena Holmes have also been inflected by Serena Blasco and Lucie Arnoux comic strip in the Jungle, since 2015. The sixth album was released in may.

The adaptation of the script for the big screen will be provided by the british Jack Thorne (Skins, Shameless), while the staging will be entrusted to Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve).

The film will be co-produced by Legendary Pictures (BlacKKKlansman, Jurassic World) and CMP Productions, the production company of Millie Bobby Brown. Filming should begin this summer.