Millie Bobby Brown: Florence by Mills plans eyeshadow?

Millie Bobby Brown’s community is going to have a smile on its face! Indeed, the star has just teaser his new blushes for his cosmetics brand.

We don’t stop Millie Bobby Brown! As a true marketing pro, the actress has just immortalized on the Web the new eyeshadows of her brand “Florence By Mills”.

More and more of you are following Millie Bobby Brown on her social media. And the actress loves interacting with her followers via her Instagram account.

In addition to her film projects, Millie Bobby Brown also delights her fans with her brand “Florence By Mills”. Exit 100% chemical products!

For its ranges, their use is minimal. Wanting only the best for her consumers, the actress relies only on “cruelty-free” and “vegan” products.

Passionate about cosmetics from an early age, Millie Bobby Brown has delivered his ambitions for “WWD” in 2019. “I’ve been sitting in a make-up chair since I was 10 years old and I’ve been introduced to all kinds of products … “ she said.

But also: “So I wanted to set foot in this area because there is a chasm between the market and the reality of young people (…). There are many products that I wore that were not good for me.”

“Some of them were anti-ageing when I was only 10 years old,” he said. It’s asuccessful bet!

Between the make-up palettes and the skincareranges, his community is spoilt for choice. And this Tuesday, February 9, Millie Bobby Brown intrigued her followers with this post via her Instagram story.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IS BANKING ON GORGEOUS EYESHADOWS!

Clearly, Millie Bobby Brown has reunited with all his teams to market new eyeshadows. Unsurprisingly, the pigments of its products are really cannon.

You will therefore be entitled to multiple shades to sublimate your pretty eyes. Another no-fault for the star!

According to its publication, its blushes should be available tomorrow on the website of its brand. “So excited,” the young woman captioned on social media.

On the Web, his followers have expressed their impatience for all to get them. “OMG! I love colors,” readsFlorence By Mills’ Instagram account. But also: “Oh! Can’t wait to get them.”

Despite the pandemic, Millie Bobby Brown continues to embark on multiple projects. To this day, his career is as passionate as it is.

In any case, all his successes are well deserved. On a daily basis, his admirers also like to draw inspiration from his looks.

A fashion enthusiast, the teenager opts for ultra-trendy outfits. And she always makes a splash during her public appearances.

In parallel to all this, the young woman is also the face of many brands. She was also an ambassador for Pandora.

Class! Born and versatile, Millie Bobby Brown has obviously not finished impressing us.