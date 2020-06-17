Millie Bobby Brown gave beauty tips at the age of 13 years.

Millie Bobby Brown has always been early. With the beauty of it is the same thing, the girl gave beauty tips at 13 years of age.

And yes, Millie Bobby Brown, now 16 years of age. But the young man became famous very early. Any thing to do that will mature quickly, and this happens also for the beauty. From a very young age, the girl is interested.

On the other hand, just 15, came out its range of products of the cosmetics. The brand wants to be fully vegan. Your name ? Florence as a tribute to his grandmother. Here you can find creams which are not tested on animals.

But this is not all, it is recalled that Millie Bobby Brown has been known thanks to his role in the strangest Things. In fact, the girl who plays the role of the leadership : Eleven. So the girl had to, very early in the face to social networks.

At the age of 13 years, she was then an account in Instagram to display your makeup routine. The young woman is very natural. She wears almost no makeup and is for all times. But the live shows its little secrets.

Millie Bobby Brown : your beauty routine

So before some alarm, he explained. ” I am 13 years old and I feel that some people say, ” my god, she was only 13 years old and she is applying makeup ? It is a terrible thing. “I wear the least makeup possible. “We have to be comfortable in our own skin. “

A beautiful message that was already showing the maturity of Millie Bobby Brown. Then, the program live sound : wash the face, a little BB cream, mascara, eye shadow and brightness. There is nothing extraordinary. She said she does not get a contour.

This had surprised more than one. Why ? The date of its expiration. Millie Bobby Brown ended their live explaining that she was washing her brushes after each use. That is not a good number of us who are even older !

