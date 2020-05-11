Millie Bobby Brown got her first film role in “Godzilla II, king of the monsters”

A 15-year-old, Millie Bobby Brown is holding her first film role, in Godzilla II, king of the monsters (1), a blockbuster fantastic featuring the creature prehistoric created by Tomoyuki Tanaka and the studios Toho in the 1950s. The actress and fashion icon Calvin Klein has already signed for a second installment of the saga, which will be called Godzilla vs. Kong and will be released in march 2020.

The third season of Stranger Things

Sharing the bill with Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown embodies the daughter of a scientist responsible for countering the great beasts that have invaded the Earth. On 4 July, the seed star will return to the role that was made famous in the third season of Stranger Things, which will have eight episodes. She will in particular reply to Maya Thurman Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, a newcomer to the series to Netflix.

(1)Godzilla II, king of the monsters,by Michael Dougherty, with Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown.