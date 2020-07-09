Millie Bobby Brown, grow their own vegetables !

Millie Bobby Brown is a big success in the strangest Things. The actress has another passion, and she grows their vegetables !

Millie Bobby Brown is a big success for several years in the Foreign Things. The actress loves to garden and grow your vegetables.

Millie Bobby Brown became known when she was only eleven years of age in the strangest Things. The actress puts you in the shoes of the Eleven for several years and she knows a great success in the series of Netflix.

However, fans will have to wait for the fix in the next season. In fact, the filming of the 4th season, still has not resumed because of the Covid-19. Therefore, Millie is a other occupations and she has a lot of projects.

In recent years, Millie Bobby Brown has built a true empire. The star has created a brand of cosmetics in Florence by the Mills. And then, she has worked with numerous brands such as Pandora.

However, in addition to all this, Millie seems to have a secret passion. In fact, the young wife loves to garden and grow their own vegetables.





Millie Bobby Brown, growing his own vegetables !

Millie Bobby Brown remains in his home for several weeks and is one of the few occupations. Therefore, when the young woman is not for turning, she leads a life fairly quiet.

In fact, she spends time with her dogs and watch a lot of movies. And then, it seems I have the green hand. The star of the strange Things the love of gardening and she also grows many of the tomatoes and the watermelons.

Also, On Wednesday, July 8, Millie Bobby Brown a beautiful harvest, and she was quite proud of himself. So, she shared her vegetables with her fans, as well as his passion for gardening.

” And just when I thought that my watermelon had no hope… My girls are growing !” she writes in the Story. Because of this, the star pampers its vegetables, and she seems to be happy that your garden takes shape.

In any case, we have been far from suspecting that she loved to do gardening and reveals a completely different side of her !

Tags : millie bobby brown Millie Bobby Brown 2020 – Millie Bobby Brown age – Millie Bobby Brown cosmetics – Millie Bobby Brown pair – Millie Bobby Brown instagram – Millie Bobby Brown, strange things – the strangest Things