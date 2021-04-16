CELEBRITIES

Millie Bobby Brown has a problem while filming Stranger Things

Posted on

The actress is in Georgia filming a new season of the series, and because of her character, she can’t fix her nails…

English children’s star Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame mainly thanks to his character Once, in Stranger Things and loves to play it. However, the character’s demander has created a kind of annoyance.

Bringing his character to life and making him the beloved and powerful as he is now with his compelling performance, Millie Bobby Brown has been offered work in other great films. She is already part of some great films, including Godzilla vs Kong.

In a note that the 17-year-old actress posted on social media, she told her fans that the filming of Season 5 of Stranger Things is currently underway in Georgia, Atlanta.

“I’m filming Stranger Things, we’re in the middle of filming right now and right now I’m in Georgia,” she said. However, he revealed nothing about the new episodes.

Millie Bobby Brown also talked about the impact her character had on her life. “Now I really like high-waisted jeans, short blouses, a cool jacket, and Air Force 1,” he said. The actress revealed that there is an aspect of her appearance that cannot change due to her Once personality and are her nails.

“It’s so depressing. Because I love to get my nails done; it’s one of my favorite things to do, ” he emphasized.” Personally, I feel like it’s my time to find interesting things and join the beauty trends. But yes, while I’m filming, I can’t have nails at all. Most of my characters don’t.”

The release date of the new installment has not yet been announced and will arrive this year on Netflix.

