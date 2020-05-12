Millie Bobby Brown has been recalée of Game of Thrones !

Millie Bobby Brown reveals that she has passed a casting for Game of Thrones before being taken in Strangers Things !

While the fifth episode of Game of Thrones has just arrived on our screens this week. Fans around the world eagerly await, or not, the ultimate episode of the final season of the legendary series. A sixth episode which will be released on our screens in the night of Sunday to Monday. It is in this context that Millie Bobby Brown made the revelations on a casting thatshe would have passed before that of Stanger Things.

In fact, Millie Bobby Brown would have spent the cast of Game of Thrones there has now been a few years but without great success. Then the girl a little disappointedand it includes, decided at the time to come back to London. But more serious still, after this failure she decided to stop her acting career. But fate toquait at his door before the very young girl to throw in the towel. A stroke of fate, maybe. But at the same time the fate makes well things.

Millie Bobby Brown recalée of Game of Thrones

While the girl had just arrived in Los Ageles with his parentsshe had decided to try his luck in the the cast of Game of Thrones. Without much success unfortunately for Millie Bobby Brown. Or perhaps fortunately. Because if the young woman had been taken to the series now cult Game of Thrones. It would have missed the role of his life in the series Stranger Things.

Therefore, it may be also seeing her acting talents to the cast of Game of Thrones. As one of the creators of the series Montauk was called a few days after. Montauk is the title original series Netflix Stranger Things.

In conclusion, the fate makes well things because it is alive and well one of the young actresses the most promising of his generation. By obtaining the role of Eleven in the series Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown jumps to the fame and became an icon of pop-culture.

